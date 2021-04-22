European Economics Preview: ECB Monetary Policy Decision Due

The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

The bank is expected to keep its policy rates and stimulus package unchanged at the rate-setting meeting of the year. The announcement is due at 7.45 am ET.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is set to hold the customary press conference at 8.30 am ET.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes confidence survey results for April. The business confidence index is forecast to rise marginally to 99 from 98 in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer confidence survey data is due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial orders and turnover data for February. Sales had increased 2.5 percent on month in January.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is forecast to rise to 2 percent in April from -5 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.