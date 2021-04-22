Norway Industrial Confidence Rises In Q1

Norway's industrial confidence improved in the first quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The industrial confidence index rose to 8.2 in the first quarter from 3.8 in the fourth quarter.

The sub-index for the total volume of production decreased to 51.4 in the first quarter from 51.5 in the preceding quarter.

The indicator for the average employment rose to 50.4 in the first quarter from 49.0 in the prior quarter.

The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market grew to 51.5 in the first quarter and the index for orders received in the foreign market climbed to 51.1.

