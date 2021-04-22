Poland Retail Sales Accelerate In March

Poland's retail sales increased in March, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Retail sales grew 11.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 8.9 percent rise in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 93.0 percent yearly in March and those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts surged 50.5 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances increased 39.0 percent and sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 28.2 percent. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products, and others gained by 2.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 15.0 percent in March.

At current prices, retail sales rose 17.1 percent annually in March. Economists had expected a 10.9 percent growth.

