Italy Industrial Turnover Growth Slows In February

Italy's industrial turnover rose at a softer pace in February, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Industrial turnover rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent monthly in February, after a 2.6 percent increase in January. In December, industrial turnover grew 1.1 percent.

Turnover from the domestic market increased 0.9 percent, while those from the foreign market decreased 1.3 percent in February.

Among the main industrial grouping, energy surged 6.3 percent in February. Consumer goods and intermediate goods increased 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, capital goods dropped 1.5 percent.

Industrial turnover rose a calendar adjusted 0.9 percent yearly in February, after a 1.6 percent declined in the prior month.

Volume turnover increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in February and grew 1.0 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.