Belgium Consumer Confidence Weakens In April

Belgium's consumer confidence weakened in April as households' expectations regarding the and employment prospects worsened amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections across Europe, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -6 from -4 in March. In February, the reading was -9.



The latest survey was carried out from April 1 to 17, so to the largest extent before the 14 April announcement of measures relaxing the pandemic lockdown, the bank said.

Consumers' expectations about the general economic situation in the next twelve months weakened and the corresponding index fell to -2 from 2.



Their fears regarding unemployment worsened and the relevant measure rose to 43 from 37.



Households' assessment of their financial situation was unchanged and the index was steady at 2 for a third month.



Savings intentions continued to increase and the corresponding index rose to 20 from 18.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.