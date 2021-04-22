Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall Further

Ireland's wholesale prices decreased further in March, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Wholesale prices decreased 10.1 percent annually in March, following a 14.0 percent decline in February.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 0.9 percent monthly in March and fell 10.6 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.3 percent monthly in March and decline 0.3 percent from the previous year.

