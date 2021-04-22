Eurozone Consumer Confidence Improves For Third Month

Eurozone consumer confidence strengthened for a third straight month in April to its highest level in over a year, despite several countries having partial lockdowns to battle a resurgence in the pandemic.



The flash consumer confidence index rose to -8.1 from -10.8 in March, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The index reading was the highest since February 2020, when it was at 6.4.



The confidence measure for the EU rose to -9.0 from -12.1 in the previous month.



Both indicators were above their long-term averages of -11.1 and -10.6, respectively.

The survey data was collected from April 1 to 22.

