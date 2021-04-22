Japan Consumer Prices Slip 0.2% On Year In March

Consumer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - following the 0.4 percent contraction in February.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was down 0.1 percent on year - matching expectations following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.

Individually, prices were up for housing, furniture, clothing and recreation, while they were lower for food, fuel, medical care and education.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI were both up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent.

