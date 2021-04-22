Australia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 59.6 In April

The manufacturing sector in Australia is continuing to expand in April, and at a faster pace, Friday's flash estimate from Markit Economics revealed on Friday with a survey record manufacturing PMI score of 59.6.

That's up from 56.8 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the upturn was associated with improved client confidence, buoyant market conditions, strengthening demand, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and low interest rates.

Aggregate new orders likewise increased at a survey-record pace, while the rise in total sales was supported by a recovery in new export orders.

Also, the services index improved to 58.6 in April from 55.5 in March and the composite index climbed to 58.8 in April from 55.5 in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.