Japan Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In April - Jibun Bank

The manufacturing sector in Japan is continuing to expand in April, and at a faster pace, Friday's flash estimate from Jibun bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 59.6.

That's up from 53.3 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, both output and new orders expanded at their fastest rate since April 2018, while new export orders also accelerated.

Business sentiment improved in April, marking the 11th straight month of optimism among Japanese manufacturers.

Also, the services index improved to 48.3 in April from 46.5 in March and the composite index climbed to 50.2 in April from 49.9 in March.

Economic News

