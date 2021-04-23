European Economics Preview: UK Flash PMI, Retail Sales, PSNB Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results, retail sales and public sector finances from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finances. Retail sales are forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month in March, slower than the 2.1 percent rise seen in February. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 22.5 billion in March versus GBP 19.1 billion a month ago.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France flash Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite PMI is forecast to drop to 48.8 in April from 50.0 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite indicator to fall to 56.8 from 57.3 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone flash PMI data. The flash composite index is forecast to drop to 52.8 in April from 53.2 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS flash PMI is due. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 58.2 in April from 56.4 a month ago.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is seen raising its key rate to 4.75 percent from 4.50 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.