Malaysia Inflation Rises In March

Malaysia's consumer prices increased in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.1 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 1.4 percent rise.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 9.8 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.5 percent. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.0 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 0.6 percent.

Prices for furnishings household equipment and routine household maintenance grew 0.9 percent. Prices for , and recreation services and culture increased 0.5 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in March.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in March.

