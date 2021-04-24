Chris Stapleton Announces New 2021 All-American Road Show Dates

Chris Stapleton has announced several new dates on his All-American Road Show tour.

The extended tour will see Stapleton play 57 dates between July 2021 and June 2022. New stops include Detroit's DTE Energy Music Theatre, Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, among many others.

The tour, which is set to kick-off on July 17 with a concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field, will have stops in several cities, including Atlanta, Cleveland, Charlotte, New York, Orlando and Memphis.

The final concert is scheduled to be held on June 25, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The tour will feature several special guests including The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sheryl Crow, Caylee Hammack, The Highwomen, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Kendell Marvel, Wille Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakam and Yola.

The tour will also include headlining shows at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and New York's Madison Square Garden.

There will be a special performance at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 23, 2022. T

he entire proceeds from the concert will benefit Stapleton's newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.

Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29—Gilford, NH— Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 30—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

August 6—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 7—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 14—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

August 21—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field

August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 28—Atlanta, GA—Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre

September 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 18—Orange Beach, FL—The Wharf Amphitheatre

September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake

September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion

October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center

November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center

November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena

November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum

December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

(Photo: Becky Fluke)

