Chris Stapleton Announces New 2021 All-American Road Show Dates

Chris Stapleton has announced several new dates on his All-American Road Show tour.
The extended tour will see Stapleton play 57 dates between July 2021 and June 2022. New stops include Detroit's DTE Energy Music Theatre, Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood and Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, among many others.
The tour, which is set to kick-off on July 17 with a concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field, will have stops in several cities, including Atlanta, Cleveland, Charlotte, New York, Orlando and Memphis.
The final concert is scheduled to be held on June 25, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
The tour will feature several special guests including The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Sheryl Crow, Caylee Hammack, The Highwomen, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, Kendell Marvel, Wille Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakam and Yola.
The tour will also include headlining shows at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and New York's Madison Square Garden.
There will be a special performance at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 23, 2022. T
he entire proceeds from the concert will benefit Stapleton's newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.
Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour Dates:
July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29—Gilford, NH— Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 30—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
August 6—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 7—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 14—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live
August 21—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field
August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 28—Atlanta, GA—Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre
September 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 18—Orange Beach, FL—The Wharf Amphitheatre
September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake
September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion
October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena
October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena
October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater
October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion
November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center
November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center
November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center
November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena
November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum
December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum
December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena
April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center
April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center
April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field
June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater
June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater
June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena
June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater
June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
(Photo: Becky Fluke)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News