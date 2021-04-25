Japanese Market Modestly Higher

Japanese stock market is modestly higher after recouping early losses on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 above the 29,100 level, following broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. However, traders continue to be worried about the rising cases and the related third state of emergency imposed in Tokyo and the three western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo since Friday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 88.94 points or 0.31 percent to 29,109.57, after hitting a low of 28,896.37 earlier. Japanese shares ended lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent and Canon is up almost 2 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is also edging up 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, ANA Holdings and Rakuten are gaining more than 4 percent each, while Central Japan Railway, Mitsui E&S Holdings and West Japan Railway are adding almost 3 percent each. Screen Holdings and IHI are up more than 2 percent each.



Conversely, M3 is losing more than 6 percent, while Daiichi Sankyo and Chugai Pharmaceutical are down almost 3 percent each. Nichirei, Kao, JTEKT and Fujitsu are declining almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, although the Dow underperformed its counterparts.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow climbed 227.59 points or 0.7 percent to 34,043.49, while the Nasdaq surged up 198.40 points or 1.4 percent to 14,016.81 and the S&P 500 jumped 45.19 points or 1.1 percent to 4,180.17.

Meanwhile, European stocks climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed mostly lower. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed nearly unchanged, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, lifted by buoyant demand for energy in the U.S. despite a weak global outlook. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for June ended up by $0.71 or 1.2 percent at $62.14 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 1.7 percent in the week.

