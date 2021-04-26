European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Due

Business confidence survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes producer price data for March.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices data for March. Producer prices had climbed 0.8 percent annually in February.



In the meantime, Czech and consumer sentiment survey results are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due for April. Economists forecast the business climate index to rise to 97.8 from 96.6 in March.

Poland's unemployment figures are also due at 4.00 am ET. The jobless rate is seen at 6.4 percent in March versus 6.5 percent in February.

