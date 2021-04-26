Czech Consumer Confidence Improves In April

The Czech economic confidence improved in April, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 93.9 in April from 84.0 in February.

The confidence index increased to 94.8 in April from 87.7 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index grew to 102.3 in April from 95.4 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 110.9 from 116.4 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 94.9 from 86.9.

The consumer confidence improved to 94.7 in April from 87.0 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.