Poland Jobless Rate Decline In March

Poland's jobless rate decreased marginally in March, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.4 percent in March from 6.5 percent in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.

The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 102,600 in March from 101,600 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 131,100 in March from 137,800 in the previous month.

