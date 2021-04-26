Luke Bryan Announces Proud To Be Right Here Tour

Luke Bryan has announced that he will launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on July 8 in Syracuse, New York.
Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June and DJ Rock will join Bryan as special guests on the headline tour.
"There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There's several songs off my new album that I've never performed live" Bryan said.
"I can't believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do," added the country superstar, who has performed for more than 12 million fans in his past headline tours.
New concert dates on the schedule will be available for presale to Luke's fan club, the Nut House, on April 27 and on sale to the public beginning April 30 at 10 am local time at www.lukebryan.com.Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly reschedule dates.
Tour Dates:
July 8 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 10 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
July 16 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
July 17 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 23 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 31 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf
Aug 5 Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug 6 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 7 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
Aug 12 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 14 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 19 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Aug 21 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Aug 28 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 29 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Sept 3 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater
Sept 23 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ - AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept 30 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 1 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 2 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
Oct 9 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 14 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct 15 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
