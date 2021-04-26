Luke Bryan Announces Proud To Be Right Here Tour

Luke Bryan has announced that he will launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on July 8 in Syracuse, New York.

Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June and DJ Rock will join Bryan as special guests on the headline tour.

"There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There's several songs off my new album that I've never performed live" Bryan said.

"I can't believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do," added the country superstar, who has performed for more than 12 million fans in his past headline tours.

New concert dates on the schedule will be available for presale to Luke's fan club, the Nut House, on April 27 and on sale to the public beginning April 30 at 10 am local time at www.lukebryan.com.Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly reschedule dates.

Tour Dates:

July 8 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

July 17 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 23 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf

Aug 5 Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Sept 3 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ - AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

(Photo: Jim Wright)

