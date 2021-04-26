Mild Upside Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,625-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mostly positive on optimism for earnings - especially tech shares - although coronavirus concerns in India may cap the upside. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the glove makers, telecoms and plantations, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 15.04 points or 0.94 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,623.47 after trading as low as 1,609.44. Volume was 8.129 billion shares worth 5.590 billion ringgit. There were 577 gainers and 560 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata increased 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.48 percent, Digi.com surged 3.82 percent, Genting fell 0.20 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.35 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 3.71 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.46 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 0.74 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.18 percent, Maybank jumped 1.21 percent, Maxis rallied 2.14 percent, MISC added 0.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.51 percent, PPB Group skidded 0.96 percent, Press Metal perked 1.51 percent, Public Bank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.38 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.87 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 2.95 percent, Supermax skyrocketed 5.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia rose 0.34 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.97 percent and Dialog Group and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened in the green on Monday although the Dow was unable to hold its gains at the end of the day.

The Dow slipped 61.92 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 33,981.57, while the NASDAQ jumped 121.97 points or 0.87 percent to end at 14,138.78 and the S&P 500 rose 7.45 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,187.62.

Tech stocks led the markets higher amid optimism ahead of the release of quarterly results from a number of big-name companies later this week.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, but traders will be paying close attention to any changes to the accompanying statement that may signal a shift in the near future.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by less than expected in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid continues worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising cases in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.23 or 0.4 percent at $61.91 a barrel.

