Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 0.9 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent both on quarter and on year in the previous three months.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is called higher by 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year, while the weighted median is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.

Japan will see March figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.7 percent on year following the 1.5 percent drop in February.

Thailand will provide March numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.59 percent on year following the 1.08 percent decline in February.

