European Economics Preview: Italy's Business Confidence Data Due

Business and consumer confidence data from Italy is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at zero percent.

In the meantime, producer prices, foreign trade and unemployment figures are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases and consumer confidence survey results. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 102.5 in April from 101.2 in March. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 102.0 versus 100.9 a month ago.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases UK Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is seen at -5 percent in April versus -45 percent in March.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank rate decision is due. Economists expect the bank to hold its key rate at 0.60 percent.

Economic News

