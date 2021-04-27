Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improves In April

Finland's consumer confidence and industrial morale improved in April, separate survey results showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index increased to 3.8 in April from -3.0 in March, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, households' expectations of their own in twelve months weakened in April, while all the other components increased.

The data was collected from 1010 persons between April 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose five points to 9 in April from 4 in March. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to -11 in April from -16 in March. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator rose six points to 1 in April.

The retail trade confidence grew six points to 4 in April, which was above the long-term average of -1.

