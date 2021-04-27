Lithuania Retail Sales Increase In March

Lithuania's retail sales increased in March, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 18.9 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining unchanged in February.

Sales of non-food stores surged 37.9 percent annually in March and those in specialized stores accelerated 12.7 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.5 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 7.7 percent in March.

