Amazon Expands Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery

Amazon is expanding its In-Garage Grocery Delivery to prime members in more than 5,000 U.S. cities and towns.

In a statement, the major said that Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is expanding to everywhere grocery delivery from Amazon is available at no additional cost.

The service, originally launched in five cities last November, will deliver Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries securely and conveniently inside the garage of millions of eligible Prime members.

Eligible Prime members can shop online at www.amazon.com/fresh or www.amazon.com/wholefoods and build a cart. Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select "Key Delivery" at checkout for no additional cost.

Grocery orders are securely delivered by a delivery service professional. The customers will be notified easily by using the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app when their groceries arrive.

Amazon expects that the customers, who opted online grocery delivery services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to use the service even after the pandemic due to the convenience it provides.

As per a survey by Morning Consult, commissioned by Amazon, grocery delivery is beneficial for nearly 70% of Americans when they don't have time for a trip to the grocery store. For majority of those in the survey, convenience was the most important benefit of grocery delivery, while saving time also was a beneficial advantage.

Prime members also have access to free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month.

Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon, said, "As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we're excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight's dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather."

