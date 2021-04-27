Sweden Producer Prices Rise; Trade Surplus Falls

Sweden's producer prices rose for the second straight month in March and trade surplus decreased from last year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 3.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.3 percent fall in February.

Import prices increased 2.0 percent yearly in March and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 2.1 percent annually in March and increased 1.5 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in March.

The trade surplus fell to SEK 4.1 billion in March from SEK 5.6 billion in the same month last year. In February, trade surplus was SEK 6.0 billion.

Exports grew 10.0 percent annually in March and imports rose 11.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to SEK 2.1 billion in March compared with a surplus of SEK 2.5 billion in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.