Sweden Jobless Rate Increases In March

Sweden's jobless rate increased in March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate increased to 10.0 percent in March from 9.7 percent in February.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 549,300 in March from 530,600 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 28.3 percent in March from 26.3 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate decreased to 65.8 percent in March from 65.9 percent in February. The number of employed persons was 4.946 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent in March.

Economic News

