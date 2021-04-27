New COVID Deaths, Cases Comparatively Lower In US

The United States reported a comparatively lower daily toll in two main COVID-19 metrics for the second consecutive day.

47430 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 32,875,045. The weekly average of daily infection is 55058.

479 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 586,611, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 706.

Michigan reported the most number of cases - 7,225, while Florida reported the highest number of deaths - 64 - on Monday.

A total of 25,475,789 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.

A senior Biden administration official made it clear that as the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration, it will not be used in the country during the next few months. "Therefore, the United States is looking at options to share the AZ doses with other countries as they become available," the official told reporters. It is expected that approximately 10 million doses could be released when FDA gives its concurrence, which could happen in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the tragic COVID situation in India. The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. "The United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics," the White House said in a readout of the call between the two leaders.

Senior administration officials said at a news conference that as requested by the Government of India, the U.S Government will be providing raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at the Serum Institute of India. Rapid diagnostic testing supplies, as well as personal protective equipment will be transferred to India immediately.

The Defense Department said it is working closely with other U.S. agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment and other essential materials to India.

With more than 323,000 new infections reported on Monday, the country's total cases increased to 17,636,307. The country's COVID deaths are nearing 200,000.

