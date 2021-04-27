Hungary Central Bank Holds Key Rates

Hungary's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.

The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank decided to hold the base rate at 0.60 percent.

The bank had reduced the rate by 15 basis points each in June and July 2020. The rate cut in June was the first in more than four years.

The overnight central bank deposit rate was retained at -0.05 percent and the one-week collateralized loan rate was maintained at 1.85 percent.

With inflation set to remain firmly above target for much of this year, the risks in the near-term will become increasingly skewed to higher short-term rates if the forint comes under renewed pressure, Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

Economic News

