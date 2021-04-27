Amazon Unveils Fire Kids Pro, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets

Amazon unveiled the all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets for kids ages 6 to 12 and the next generation Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids ages 3 to 7. The tablets are available for pre-order starting Tuesday and will begin shipping on May 26.

Fire Kids Pro is available in three sizes and four colors and prints. And, any customer with a Fire or Fire Kids tablet can enable the new Fire Kids Pro features on their existing device using the Amazon Parent Dashboard, the major said in a statement.

Fire Kids Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes a large selection of premium and educational content.

Amazon Kids is completely free to parents, and Amazon Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members.

Amazon Kids+ provides kids unlimited access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, Spanish-language content, Audible books, educational apps, and games—all curated by kids content experts. Amazon Kids free parental controls make it easy for grown-ups to manage their kids' screen time and digital content. With the "Learn First" feature, grown-ups can block access to games and cartoons until after educational goals are met. These settings can be managed on the child's device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

The all-new Fire Kids Pro includes web browser. The Amazon Kids web browser now includes a setting that gives kids open but filtered access to the web for school projects and online curriculum. Built-in controls are designed to help filter out inappropriate sites. Parents can also allow and block specific sites.

The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids includes a Fire HD 10 tablet that offers up to 12 hours of battery life and USB-C for easy charging, especially for kids.

The all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets start at $99.99 for the Fire 7 Kids Pro, $139.99 for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and $199.99 for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.



Families with an existing Fire Kids tablet can also upgrade to Fire Kids Pro through the Amazon Trade-In program with a 20 percent discount, Amazon said.

The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids is $199.99. For a limited time, customers can get a 30 percent discount when they buy two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets.

