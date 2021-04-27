Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and largely flat and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares were limited by weakness from the properties.

For the day, the index added 9.53 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,214.43 after trading between 3,200.62 and 3,219.98. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 1.23 billion Singapore dollars. There were 245 gainers and 223 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT lost 0.32 percent, while City Developments eased 0.12 percent, Dairy Farm International accelerated 1.62 percent, DBS Group rallied 1.03 percent, Genting Singapore and Wilmar International both advanced 0.57 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.54 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.25 percent, SATS soared 1.95 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.88 percent, Singapore Airlines surged 3.31 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.19 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 1.11 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, SingTel plunged 1.18 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 0.69 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.49 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

There's not much guidance from Wall Street as the major averages spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 3.36 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 33,984.93, while the NASDAQ shed 48.56 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,090.22 and the S&P 500 eased 0.90 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,186.72.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as many traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, but traders will look for any changes to the accompanying statement that may signal a shift in the near future.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence spiked in April, hitting its highest level since February 2020.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as OPEC's decision to gradually increase oil output helped offset concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $1.03 or 1.7 percent at $62.94 a barrel.

Market Analysis