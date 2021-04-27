Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 135 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,940-point plateau and it's likely to see continued if mild selling pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and largely flat and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the and property stocks, while the casinos were mixed.

For the day, the index eased 11.29 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 28,941.54 after trading between 28,793.22 and 29,045.11.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rose 0.11 percent, while AIA Group advanced 0.56 percent, Alibaba Group rallied 0.80 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 1.88 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.26 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 1.43 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 1.10 percent, CITIC gained 0.25 percent, CNOOC tumbled 0.49 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and Longfor were up 0.10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.29 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 0.47 percent, Henderson Land declined 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 0.48 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plunged 1.31 percent, Meituan surged 2.62 percent, New World Development tanked 0.95 percent, Sands China eased 0.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Power Assets both surrendered 0.42 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 0.69 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 0.38 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 6.01 percent and ANTA Sports and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

There's not much guidance from Wall Street as the major averages spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 3.36 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 33,984.93, while the NASDAQ shed 48.56 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,090.22 and the S&P 500 eased 0.90 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,186.72.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as many traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, but traders will look for any changes to the accompanying statement that may signal a shift in the near future.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence spiked in April, hitting its highest level since February 2020.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as OPEC's decision to gradually increase oil output helped offset concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $1.03 or 1.7 percent at $62.94 a barrel.

