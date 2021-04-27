Taiwan Stock Market: Resistance Expected At 17,600 Points

The Taiwan stock market stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 525 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,595-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and largely flat and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the and cement stocks.

For the day, the index rose 23.61 points por 0.13 percent to finish at 17,595.90 after trading between 17,489.71 and 17,630.19.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.54 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.25 percent, First Financial fell 0.22 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.10 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.85 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.20 percent, Catcher Technology sank 0.75 percent, MediaTek shed 0.47 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.93 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.98 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.75 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Mega Financial, E Sun Financial and Formosa Chemicals were unchanged.

There's not much guidance from Wall Street as the major averages spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 3.36 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 33,984.93, while the NASDAQ shed 48.56 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,090.22 and the S&P 500 eased 0.90 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,186.72.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as many traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, but traders will look for any changes to the accompanying statement that may signal a shift in the near future.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence spiked in April, hitting its highest level since February 2020.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as OPEC's decision to gradually increase oil output helped offset concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $1.03 or 1.7 percent at $62.94 a barrel.

