Manhattan Associates Beat Estimates In Q1, Revises Outlook

Atlanta-based supply chain and omnichannel solution company Manhattan Associates Inc, (MANH) reported an increase in their net income in the first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. Powered by their increased revenue in cloud subscriptions, the company managed to beat the analyst estimates.

The company reported a net income of $22.6 million or $0.35 per share which was a narrow improvement over $153.9 million or $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, the earnings per share were $0.43, better year-over-year than $0.40. Seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecasted the price to be $0.32 per share.

The company provides improved guidance for the full year in their reports. The company expects the earnings to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, increased from $0.96 to $1.11, as provided earlier. Excluding special items, the company proposed the earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.70, bettered from $1.44 to $1.59 in the previous outlook. The analysts have estimated the number to be $1.53 per share for the full year.

The company also managed a better revenue in the quarter as t rose to $156.9 million from $153.9 million in the previous year. This was made possible by a $ 9.3 million increase in Cloud Subscriptions to $26.6 million from $17.3 million in the same quarter previous year.

The revenue anticipated by the analysts was $143.87 million. The revised company outlook sees revenue of $625 million to $640 million for the full year. These number was $595 million to $625 million in the previously proposed guidance. The analysts estimate the number to be $612.8 million for the entire year.

The report also talks about a repurchase program on March 31, 2021, where the organization bought back 214,422 common shares for $27 million. The total amount allocated by the board of directors on April 1, 2021, is $50 million.

"Accelerating demand for our solutions drove record first-quarter bookings with RPO more than doubling over last year to $421 million. Deal activity was solid across our solutions, with demand notably impressive for Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which in turn is fueling strong services demand and increased visibility to future revenue growth." commented the President and CEO of the company Eddie Capel.

