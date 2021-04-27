Manhattan Associates Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

logo
Atlanta-based supply chain and omnichannel solution company Manhattan Associates Inc, (MANH) reported an increase in their net income in the first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. Powered by their increased revenue in cloud subscriptions, the company managed to beat the analyst estimates.

The company reported a net income of $22.6 million or $0.35 per share compared with $22.53 million or $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, the earnings per share were $0.43, better than $0.40 year-over-year. Seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecasted earnings to be $0.32 per share.

The company provided improved guidance for the full year. It expects earnings to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, an increase from its earlier guidance of $0.96 to $1.11. Excluding special items, the company sees earnings ranging from $1.60 to $1.70, bettered from $1.44 to $1.59 in the previous outlook. The analysts have estimated the number to be $1.53 per share for the full year.

The company also managed a better revenue in the quarter as it rose to $156.9 million from $153.9 million in the previous year. This was made possible by a $ 9.3 million increase in Cloud Subscriptions to $26.6 million from $17.3 million in the same quarter previous year. The revenue anticipated by the analysts was $143.87 million

The revised revenue outlook for the company is $625 million to $640 million for the full year compared to its earlier view of $595 million to $625 million. The analysts' estimate the number to be $612.8 million for the entire year.

"Accelerating demand for our solutions drove record first-quarter bookings with RPO more than doubling over last year to $421 million. Deal activity was solid across our solutions, with demand notably impressive for Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which in turn is fueling strong services demand and increased visibility to future revenue growth." commented the President and CEO of the company Eddie Capel.

