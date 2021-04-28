New Zealand Trade Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release Mach numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, imports were worth NZ$4.29 billion and exports were at NZ$4.47 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$181 million.

Australia will provide Q1 figures for import and export prices; in the previous three months, import prices were down 1.0 percent on quarter and export prices rose 5.5 percent on quarter.

Singapore will see March data for import, export and producer prices and Q1 figures for unemployment. In February, import prices were up 0.8 percent on year, export prices were down 1.9 percent and producer prices fell 0.7 percent. The jobless rate was 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Finally, the in Japan and Malaysia are closed on Thursday, for Showa Day and Nuzul Al'Quran, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.