European Economics Preview: German Consumer Sentiment Data Due

Consumer confidence from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, German GfK consumer sentiment survey results are due. The confidence index is forecast to rise to -3.5 in May from -6.2 in April.

In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption figures are due from Norway.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to release consumer confidence survey data. Economists forecast the sentiment indicator to drop marginally to 93 in April from 94 in March.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes retail sales data for March. Sales had increased 0.7 percent on month in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Austria's manufacturing PMI data for April is due.

Economic News

