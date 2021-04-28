Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Expected

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Exports increased 31.0 percent year-on-year to MYR 104.9 billion in March. Economists had expected a rise of 22.9 percent.

Imports gained 19.2 percent annually to MYR 80.8 billion in March. Economists had forecast a 18.0 percent rise.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 24.2 billion in March, which was above the expected level of MYR 18.8 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 19.8 percent in March and imports increased 18.1 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices accelerated 6.7 percent yearly in March, following a 2.7 percent rise in February.

The latest growth was the highest since August 2017.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in March, after a 1.5 percent growth in the previous month.

Economic News

