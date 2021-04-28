Denmark Business Confidence Remain Unchanged In April

Denmark's confidence remained unchanged in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The industrial confidence index remained unchanged at 1 in April.

The overall business confidence increased to 106.2 in April from 101.3 in the previous month.

The confidence index in the construction sector grew to 1 in April from -1 in the prior month.

The morale in the services sector gained to 1 in April from -4 in the preceding month.

The retail sector confidence index improved to 5 in April from -4 in the previous month.

