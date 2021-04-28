Sweden Retail Sales Surge In March

Sweden's retail sales accelerated in March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 9.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 5.4 percent increase in February. Sales grew for the third consecutive month.

Retail sales in durables gained 19.9 percent in March and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores decreased 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March.

For the three month ended in March, retail sales rose a wording-day and seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent quarterly.

