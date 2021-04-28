Iceland Jobless Rate Rises In March

Iceland's jobless rate rose sharply in March after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 8.3 percent in March from 6.4 percent in February. In January, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 17,000 in March from 13,100 in the preceding month.

The number of employed persons rose to 188,900 in March from 189,600 in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.