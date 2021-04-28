Ireland Retail Sales Decline In March

Ireland's retail sales declined in March after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent month-on-month in March, after a 18.3 percent rise in February. In January, sales declined 20.7 percent.

Retail sales grew 8.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales grew by 1.4 percent monthly and rose 0.3 percent yearly in March.

The retail sales value gained 7.3 percent yearly in March and fell 2.8 percent from the previous month.

Economic News

