Latvia Retail Sales Grow In March

Latvia's retail sales grew in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in March, after a 8.4 percent fall in February.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products accelerated 3.6 percent yearly in March and those of food products rose 2.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 4.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 6.9 percent in March, following a 4.6 percent growth in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.