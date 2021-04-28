Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 55 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,975-point plateau although it may head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on mixed earnings news and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index added 14.86 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 5,974.48 after trading between 5,953.94 and 5,981.90.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia surged 6.27 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.27 percent, Bank Central Asia surrendered 1.33 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 2.48 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 0.96 percent, Indosat climbed 1.16 percent, Indocement advanced 1.00 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 2.18 percent, Indofood Suskes accelerated 2.30 percent, United Tractors dropped 0.81 percent, Astra International plunged 3.17 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.53 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.67 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.46 percent, Timah gained 0.95 percent and Bumi Resources retreated 1.61 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending modestly lower.

The Dow shed 164.55 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 33,820.38, while the NASDAQ lost 39.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 14,051.03 and the S&P 500 fell 3.54 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,183.18.

Stocks initially lacked direction as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, although the choppy trading continued after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to maintain ultra-easy policy.

The Fed left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged even as the central bank upgraded its assessment of the U.S. , adding that the sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic remain weak but have improved.

Traders were also reacting to the latest earnings news from several big-name companies as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Visa (V) beat the street while Amgen (AMGN) and Boeing (BA) disappointed.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday amid hopes energy demand will increase in the near future. A much smaller than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories last week also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.92 or 1.5 percent at a six-week high of $63.86 a barrel.

