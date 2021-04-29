European Economics Preview: Germany Inflation, Unemployment Data Due

Consumer prices and unemployment data from Germany and economic confidence survey results from the euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue import prices and unemployment figures for March. Import price inflation is seen at 6 percent compared to 1.4 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's flash consumer prices and unemployment figures are due. Consumer prices are forecast to grow 1.9 percent annually in April, faster than the 1.3 percent rise seen in March.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's flash GDP data for the first quarter is due. The is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2020.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's Federal Labor Agency is slated to release unemployment data. The number of unemployed people is forecast to fall by 10,000 in April after decreasing 8,000 in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone monetary aggregates data is due. Economists expect M3 to climb 10.2 percent on year in March, following a 13.3 percent rise in February.



At 5.00 am ET, European Commission publishes economic confidence survey results. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to rise to 102.2 in April from 101.0 in March.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's provisional consumer price data. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.9 percent in April from 1.7 percent in March.

