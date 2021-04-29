Germany Jobless Rate Remains Stable In March

Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in March, Destatis reported Thursday.

The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in March. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

About 2.04 million people were unemployed in March, up 5,000 people, or 0.2 percent, compared with February. Compared with March 2020, the number of unemployed increased by 374,000 or 22.4 percent.

At the same time, employment decreased 1.4 percent, or 628,000 annually in March. The year-on-year change rate was -1.7 percent in February.

The Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue unemployment data for April today. The number of unemployed people is forecast to fall by 10,000 after decreasing 8,000 in March.

