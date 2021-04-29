Denmark Jobless Rate Falls In March

Denmark's jobless rate declined in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The gross unemployment rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in March from 4.6 percent in February.

The gross unemployment fell by 1,800 to 128,600 in March from 130,400 in the preceding month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 1.9 percent in March from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Based on the LFS data, the number of unemployed persons was 180,000 in March.

