Turkey Economic Confidence Weakens In April

Turkey's economic confidence decreased in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The economic confidence index fell to 93.9 in April from 98.9 in March. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 58.4.

The consumer confidence index declined to 80.2 in April from 86.7 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale decreased to 107.4 in April and the confidence index for services fell to 103.3.

The confidence measures for retail trade declined to 103.1 in April and that for construction sector fell to 77.3.

Economic News

