Hungary Trade Surplus Falls More Than Estimated

Hungary's trade surplus decreased more than estimated in February, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 849 million in February versus EUR 856 million in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, trade surplus was EUR 1.11 billion.

Exports grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 5.2 percent decrease in January. In the initial estimate, exports rose 0.8 percent.

Imports increased 5.3 percent annually in February, after a 10.5 percent fall in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, imports rose 3.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 9.5 percent and imports gained 10.0 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the average gross earnings grew 9.6 percent year-on-year February, following a 9.2 percent rise in January.

Net earnings rose 9.6 percent annually in February, following a 9.2 percent increase in the prior month.

The average gross earning rose to HUF 401,934 in February and net earnings increased to HUF 267,286.

