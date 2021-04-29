Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In April

Sweden's economic confidence improved in April, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 113.4 in April from 105.8 in March.

The consumer confidence index increased to 103.2 in April from 97.4 in March.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 121 in April from 117.7 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index grew to 114.8 in April from 96.5 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 100 in April from 97 in the prior month.

