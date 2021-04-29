Portugal Consumer Confidence Strengthens In April

Portugal's consumer confidence rose in April, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -17.1 in April from -20.2 in March.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to -6.7 in April from -9.6 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale improved in -10.6 in April from -13.6 in March.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector increased to -4.2 in April and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to -11.2.

The economic climate indicator increased to 1.0 in April from -0.7 in March.

